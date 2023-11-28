KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.51 To USD 84.47 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.51 to USD 84.47 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 85.98 pb last Friday, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate both went down by 60 and 68 cents respectively, settling each at USD 79.98 pb and USD 74.86 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107493637
