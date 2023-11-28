Israeli Occupation Forces Kills Palestinian In Near Ramallah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead on Tuesday's dawn a Palestinian youth in front of Ofer Prison situated west of Ramallah city, said a medical source.

The Palestinian Health Ministry revealed that Yaseen Al-Asmar, 26, arrived to the Palestinian medical complex with the injury sustained during the attack in Ofer, noting that he passed away shortly after his arrival.

The Israeli occupation forces attacked a number of Palestinians near Ofer Prison who were there to welcome the prisoners freed from Israeli jails.

The prisoners' release came according to the humanitarian truce signed between Hamas and the Israeli occupation authorities. (end)

nq













MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107493636