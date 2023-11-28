Chilly Conditions Blanket Jordan As Varied Weather Patterns Unfold Across Regions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Jordan is forecast to experience a diverse range of weather conditions on Tuesday, marked by relatively cold and partly cloudy skies dominating most regions, while the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will see a more pleasant climate.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), a slight probability of sporadic light rain showers is expected in limited sections of the north and central areas during the early morning hours.In the afternoon, a gradual shift toward general weather stability will prevail. Winds are anticipated to begin moderately from the northwest, gradually veering southeastward. As night falls, temperatures will drop across most areas, accompanied by intermittent cloud cover at varying altitudes and gentle southeasterly winds.However, a cautionary advisory has been issued due to a potential reduced visibility in the morning, attributed to fog formation over mountainous landscapes, plains, and certain desert areas.A minor rise in temperatures is expected for Wednesday, but the weather will remain relatively cold in most areas, while the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions will maintain pleasant conditions with high-altitude cloud cover and moderate southeasterly winds.Thursday's forecast echoes the trend, with continued relatively cold temperatures across most areas. Nevertheless, the valleys, Dead Sea, and Aqaba regions are set to experience moderate warmth. High-altitude cloud cover is anticipated, alongside moderate southeasterly winds.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 14 C and drop to lows of 8 C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 12 C with lows of 6 C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 11 C and lows of 4 C, while in the southern highlands, it's a bit warmer, reaching highs of 12 C and lows of 4 C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 26 C and lows of 14 C.