Air France-KLM And Etihad Airways Announce Frequent Flyer Partnership

. Flying Blue and Etihad Guest members flying on Air France, KLM or Etihad Airways can now earn and redeem Miles in the loyalty program of their choice . As part of the expanded partnership announced in September 2023, Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways customers now have access to more than 60 new routes beyond Abu Dhabi, Paris and Amsterdam



Air France-KLM Group and Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today announced a new partnership between their respective loyalty programmes following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two airline Groups in September 2023.

As part of this new partnership, members of Flying Blue, Air France and KLM's loyalty programme, and members of Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, will now be able to earn and redeem Miles in either loyalty programme when flying on Air France, KLM or Etihad. Reciprocal benefits for elite members will be announced soon.

Following the MoU signed earlier this year, Air France-KLM and Etihad Airways customers can now connect to – and therefore to earn and redeem miles for – more than 60 new routes covering destinations worldwide.

The partnership will go live today, after Air France started operating from Paris Charles de Gaulle to Abu Dhabi International Airport last October.

Flying Blue Miles can be redeemed to enjoy a vast range of experiences, from flights, worldwide hotel stays, car rentals, or products from the Flying Blue Store.

Etihad Guest Miles can be spent on flights, worldwide hotel stays and vacations, or products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. Air France currently operates daily flights between Paris – Charles de Gaulle and Abu Dhabi International Airport, while Etihad currently operates daily flights to both Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Angus Clarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Air France-KLM, said:

'I'm very happy to further develop our partnership with Etihad Airways. This 11-year collaboration is now expanding even further, as we aim to explore opportunities in loyalty, in addition to enhancing our route network for the benefit of our customers from all around the world. The attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a destination and a hub, powered by Etihad's large footprint spanning South and Southeast Asia, as well as Australia, brings significant richness to this partnership. This moment marks our shared commitment to providing seamless, premium, customer-centric travel experiences to our shared global customer base and our 20 million loyal Flying Blue members.'

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer at Etihad, said:“Following our expanded partnership with Air France-KLM signed in September, we're pleased to bring to market this collaboration to benefit both of our airline's loyal guests. Our 9 million Etihad Guest Members will now have access to earn and redeem Etihad Guest Miles when flying with Air France-KLM giving even greater opportunities to enjoy the benefits of the programme. We look forward to welcoming Flying Blue members on to the expanding Etihad network to earn Flying Blue Miles as they choose to fly with Etihad.”

