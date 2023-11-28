RAKEZ leads the way in sustainable business growth with the launch of its COP28 business set-up offer

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 27 November 2023: In a resounding commitment to support sustainability and environmentally conscious entrepreneurs, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) introduces its ground-breaking COP28 business set-up offer. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the goals of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), demonstrating RAKEZ's unwavering dedication to embracing sustainable practices by offering tailor-made packages designed to assist businesses in contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.



As the first economic zone in the UAE to launch such a forward-thinking initiative, the COP28 offer extends a 2-year licence with no fee for office set-ups, providing entrepreneurs with a cost-effective solution to establish their eco-friendly operations in the UAE.



For businesses that require more physical space, RAKEZ offers a customisable bespoke package for warehouse set-ups. This flexibility allows businesses to design a space that fits their specific operational needs, facilitating more efficient and sustainable practices.



RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "We started early on our sustainability and energy-saving programmes at RAKEZ, and have diligently worked towards fostering an eco-friendly business environment. Our commitment is not just in words but in actions, offering substantial support and incentives to businesses that align with our vision.”



“At RAKEZ, we are firmly committed to fostering growth, innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service. As we approach COP28, it becomes increasingly crucial to unite in addressing climate change and shaping a more sustainable future. Our new COP28 business set-up offer is a clear demonstration of our unwavering dedication to these ideals. We are proud to be at the forefront of this movement, actively supporting businesses that share our vision and providing them with the necessary resources to make a positive impact," Jallad added.



The RAKEZ COP28 offer is not just about licences and workspaces; it is about empowering businesses to thrive in an environmentally responsible manner. The package includes a range of benefits such as exclusive services from RAK Municipality's Energy Efficiency and Renewables and RAK Ports, access to value-added services from RAKEZ, free zone and non-free zone set-up options, exclusive discounts, among many others.



RAKEZ's ecosystem supports clients at every step, connecting them to like-minded professionals, companies from various sectors, suppliers, service providers, and the entire supply chain. This ecosystem fosters growth, innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service, ensuring clients have the support they need to succeed.





