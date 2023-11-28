Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates The Grand 8Th Edition Of India Art Festival In Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a spectacle of colors, creativity, and cultural celebration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah Chancellor of AAFT University inaugurated the 8th edition of the India Art Festival at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The event, marked by more than 100 stalls and 400 participants showcasing over 3500 diverse works of art, drew art enthusiasts and connoisseurs from across India and abroad.



The highlight of the inauguration was the unveiling of the enlightening film“The Eternal Canvas – 12,000 Years Journey through Indian Art.” This cinematic masterpiece takes the audience on a sweeping journey through India's rich artistic heritage, spanning over 12,000 years. From prehistoric marvels to contemporary expressions, the film provides a captivating exploration of the evolution of Indian art.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a prominent figure in the realms of film, television, and media, expressed his admiration for the artistic diversity on display.“Art has a unique way of connecting people, transcending boundaries and communicating emotions that words often fail to express. The India Art Festival is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that our nation holds,” he remarked.



The India Art Festival has established itself as a premier platform for artists, art galleries, collectors, and enthusiasts, with a notable presence in three major metropolitan cities-Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The festival's primary objective, as stated by its founder-director Rajendra Patil, is to provide a valuable space for emerging artists and mid-level art galleries, who often face challenges in accessing larger platforms due to financial constraints.



The event witnessed a diverse array of artistic expressions, from traditional to contemporary, with each piece telling a unique story. The India Art Festival continues to play a crucial role in nurturing and promoting the rich artistic tapestry of the country.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah acknowledged the efforts of the organizers in creating a platform that not only showcases artistic brilliance but also fosters a sense of community among artists and art enthusiasts.



The 8th edition of the India Art Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of art, culture, and creativity, leaving an indelible mark on the artistic landscape of the nation.



Company :-Marwah Studios

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :

Phone :-+91-1204831143