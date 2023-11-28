Sandeep Marwah Reappointed As Chair For M&E Committee In IACC

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Distinguished film, TV, and media personality, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, has once again been nominated as the Chair for the Media and Entertainment Committee of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in New Delhi.



Dr. Marwah, a prominent figure in the global entertainment industry, expressed his gratitude for the reappointment, stating,“It is an honor to continue my association with the Indo American Chamber of Commerce and contribute to the dynamic field of media and entertainment in the Indo-American business landscape. My personal connection with the United States further strengthens my commitment to fostering collaboration between the two nations.”



The announcement was met with congratulations from key figures within the IACC. Arun Karna, Regional President North and Managing Director of AT&T Global Network Services P Ltd, along with Upasana Arora, former President IACC North Chapter and Managing Director of Yashoda Super Speciality Hospitals, extended their warm congratulations to Dr. Marwah.



Dr. Marwah, also the President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), highlighted the significance of fostering strong ties with the United States, noting,“At ICMEI, we have a dedicated committee focusing on the United States, emphasizing the importance of cultural and economic collaboration between the two nations.”



The Media and Entertainment Committee of IACC, under Dr. Marwah's leadership, is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation and exploring opportunities in the dynamic and rapidly evolving media and entertainment sector.



As a respected industry veteran and cultural ambassador, Dr. Sandeep Marwah's continued involvement in the IACC is expected to further strengthen the ties between India and the United States, especially in the field of media and entertainment.



