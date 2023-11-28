Agarwal Packers And Movers Now Offers Comprehensive Storage Services In Australia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tarneit, Australia – 22nd November: Agarwal Packers and Movers, a leading name in the relocation industry known globally, is proud to announce its new and improved storage services in Australia. Customers who reside in Australia and seek storage solutions from a licensed and authentic company need not spend much time searching for a reputable company. They can choose Agarwal Packers and Movers, a trusted name in the relocation industry, for comprehensive storage solutions. The company has expanded its services to meet the needs of individuals and corporate clients in Australia.



People may require storage services for many reasons. It could be due to the transition from one home to another, and they want a temporary space to store their belongings, or for storing large household items while traveling abroad for an extended period. Businesses may also need to rent a storage house for excess inventory.



The company understands the growing need for a secure storage solution and has developed its safe storage services in Australia. Agarwal Packers and Movers offer safe storage services to accommodate different kinds of goods from household articles or corporate items, for short-term or long-term. Customers can choose the duration and extent of the storage services as per their requirements.



Features of storage service offered by Agarwal Packers and Movers



Below are the features of the storage services in Australia ( offered by Agarwal Packers and Movers:



Professional packing – The company crew will properly pack the customers' belongings at the storage facility and deliver them to their doorsteps.



CCTV Surveillance and inventory – Their storage facility is under round-the-clock CCTV surveillance with monitored alarms and controlled access. The crew also takes an inventory to track all the goods in the storage spaces.



Well-kept storage – Agarwal Packers and Movers have well-kept and spacious storage for their customers. The storage area is clean, and regular pest control is done to protect the goods from all kinds of pests.



Small volume storage – Not everyone requires a spacious storage space to keep their goods. Agarwal Packers and Movers also offer small volume storage space, the most convenient and flexible storage option for their customers.



A spokesperson for Agarwal Packers and Movers had to say the following regarding their storage services in Australia:“Agarwal Packers and Movers are proud to offer affordable storage services to the customers in Australia. They can store household and business goods at our storage facility for any time, and we assure their goods' safety. Our storage service in Australia is a testament to our dedication to offering comprehensive solutions.”



Besides storage services, Agarwal Packers and Movers offer many other affordable relocation services in Australia. From complete home relocation to vehicle transport, interstate removal, and more, those looking for a removalists company in Australia ( can book their services for a smooth and hassle-free relocation.



About the company



Agarwal Packers and Movers Australia is a part of Agarwal Movers Group. The company was founded in 1987 by Mr. Ramesh Agarwal and has become the most preferred relocation company in India and many other countries. Initially started in India, the company now offers exceptional services across 182 countries worldwide. Customers can hire their service anywhere in Australia for interstate or international moves.



Contact details

Phone no. – (+61)-341-089656

Email –

Company website –

