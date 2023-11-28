-->


French Hospital Ship Arrives In Egypt To Help Wounded From Gaza Strip


11/28/2023 12:30:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The French Dixmude warship arrived at the port of Al-Arish in Egypt on a humanitarian mission, Trend reports.

According to the information, the ship, equipped to provide "hospital support" to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who were seriously injured during the fighting between Israel and Hamas, has 60 medical beds. The helicopter carrier also has two blocks for performing surgical operations.

Departing from the naval base in Toulon (Var department) on November 20, Dixmude was replaced by another helicopter carrier Tonnerre.

