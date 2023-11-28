French Hospital Ship Arrives In Egypt To Help Wounded From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The French
Dixmude warship arrived at the port of Al-Arish in Egypt on a
humanitarian mission, Trend reports.
According to the information, the ship, equipped to provide
"hospital support" to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip who were
seriously injured during the fighting between Israel and Hamas, has
60 medical beds. The helicopter carrier also has two blocks for
performing surgical operations.
Departing from the naval base in Toulon (Var department) on
November 20, Dixmude was replaced by another helicopter carrier
Tonnerre.
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107493557
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.