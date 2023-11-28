Vinnytsia RMA Delivers 30 Pickup Trucks To Anti-Aircraft Machine Gun Battalion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration has handed over 30 pickup trucks to an anti-aircraft machine gun battalion.
This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
It is noted that after passing the combat coordination, our defenders will protect the airspace of the Vinnytsia region.
Read also:
Over 1,000 trucks
stuck at Shehyni due to strike
Thanks to the use of these vehicles, the air defense capabilities of the region will be strengthened.
As reported, in September, Vinnytsia Regional Military Commissariat handed over a Honda CR-V to the 111th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces, which is performing combat missions at the front line.
MENAFN28112023000193011044ID1107493554
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.