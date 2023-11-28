Group Of Shaheds Flies To Khmelnytskyi Region - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A group of enemy attack drones flying in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region was spotted in the Vinnytsia region.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"A group of Shaheds from the Vinnytsia region is moving in the direction of the Khmelnytskyi region," the post says.
An air alert has been declared in these two regions.
Earlier, the military warned residents of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions about the threat of enemy use of attack drones.
