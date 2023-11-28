Six Russian Servicemen Killed In Mariupol In Recent Days - City Council

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Six Russian servicemen have been killed in the temporarily occupied Mariupol over the past few days. Russian propagandists suggest that a new group of guerrillas is operating in the city.

The city council of Ukrainian Mariupol reported this on Telegram based on information from Russia-backed media, Ukrinform reported.

"In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, six Russian soldiers were killed in a few days... Two soldiers (one of them an officer) were shot dead on the streets of the city. The victims were shot in the back of the head. Four more servicemen were found dead on one of the beaches of Mariupol," the statement said.

It is clarified that the invaders found on the beach were stabbed to death, all of whom had been drinking alcohol before their deaths. Next to the bodies, a portrait of Putin was found, on which was written with the blood of one of the victims: "Go!".

Teachers in occupiednot being paid from Ukraine's budget - administration

"Russian propagandists suggest that a new group of guerrillas is operating in Mariupol," the city council added.

It is also noted that a few days ago, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that there was information that Russian soldiers among former prisoners killed their commander in occupied Mariupol.



As reported, in Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region, resistance forces blew up a car of Kadyrov's militants.