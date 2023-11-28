-->


Eruption Resumes At Italy's Mount Etna


11/28/2023 12:30:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eruption resumed at Mount Etna in Italy's Sicily, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The 3,300-meter-high mountain (10,827 feet) continued to emit ash and lava from its southeast crater over the weekend, the institute noted on Sunday in a statement, adding that the emissions were only limited to this crater.

Europe's highest active volcano, Mount Etna's southeast crater resumed activity on Nov. 12, with authorities warning the aircraft flying over the region.

