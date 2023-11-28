Eruption Resumes At Italy's Mount Etna

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eruption resumed at Mount Etna in Italy's Sicily, the National
Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The 3,300-meter-high mountain (10,827 feet) continued to emit
ash and lava from its southeast crater over the weekend, the
institute noted on Sunday in a statement, adding that the emissions
were only limited to this crater.
Europe's highest active volcano, Mount Etna's southeast crater
resumed activity on Nov. 12, with authorities warning the aircraft
flying over the region.
