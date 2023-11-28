China's Fujian Carrier Flexes Next-Gen Launch Tech

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's Type 003 Fujian aircraft carrier has commenced testing its state-of-the-art electromagnetic catapults for launching jet fighters, marking a new era in Chinese naval power.

The Chinese carrier displaces over 80,000 tons, measures approximately 316 meters in length and can carry 70 aircraft including J-15 fighters and Z-9C anti-submarine helicopters.

This month, Naval News reported that China's Type 003 Fujian aircraft carrier has started testing its electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS), a significant upgrade from traditional steam catapults which use steam piped from the ship's turbines to launch aircraft.

Electromagnetic catapults can launch heavier aircraft, meaning more types can be launched from a carrier while each fighter aircraft can carry more fuel and weapons. It is also said to be gentler on the jet airframes, reducing maintenance downtime.

Naval News shows footage from social media with the carrier conducting dead load launch tests, a standard procedure for carriers equipped with catapults. The source mentions this testing phase involves launching test vehicles from the carrier's catapults to validate their functionality.

It notes that the Fujian was observed moving away from its berth, sparking speculation about an imminent sea trial linked to the catapult testing. However, Naval News says the timeframe for further testing remains uncertain but a sea trial may happen shortly.

The Naval News report notes that the Fujian represents a significant advancement for the People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) as the first Chinese carrier equipped with EMALS and featuring several technological firsts.

It says the Fujian's development, construction and testing phases are being closely monitored with frequent updates shared through overflight and satellite imagery on social media.