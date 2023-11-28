Church Of Scientology Nashville Spreads Warmth And Welcome During Holidays 2023

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Scientologists believe in spreading the warmth and joy of the holiday season to the community and beyond.

Tennessee , 27th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Over 11,000 Scientology Churches, Missions and affiliated groups exist across 167 nations, according to ScientologyNews. Because of this worldwide diversity, Scientologists come from a wide variety of faiths and cultural traditions. But no matter their background, they, like most people, gather with loved ones to enjoy the warmth of friends and family and celebrate the joy of the holiday season.

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, churches, like most places, were forced to limit numbers to keep in social distancing measures since 2020. But now, with restrictions lifted, the Church of Scientology Nashville is again happy to welcome the community to celebrate the joys of the holiday season with friends and loved ones.

Pastor of the Nashville Church, Rev. Brian Fesler, says,“Our church captures the spirit of the holidays. We bring people together to celebrate and plan the year ahead, and everyone is welcome here throughout the season.”

The Nashville church hosts an annual potluck for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as well as other community events including holiday shows and festivities, the annual Human Rights Day celebration, open houses and other community get-togethers.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard honored the great religious leaders of the past for the wisdom they brought to the world, writing that Scientology shares“the goals set for Man by Christ, which are wisdom, good health and immortality.” It is in this spirit that Scientologists celebrate the holiday season, whether they observe Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or any other religious or cultural tradition.

The Church annually celebrates New Year's Eve with a large-scale event that all parishioners and members of the community are invited to attend. It is at this event that the church reviews the accomplishments for the year and sets the course for the year to come.

This past decade has seen incredible expansion for the Scientology religion, with the total assets and property holdings of the Church of Scientology internationally having more than doubled since 2004.

The combined size of Church premises increased from nearly 5.6 million square feet in 2004 to 12.1 million square feet in 2010, and the Church has acquired more than 70 buildings since 2004 in major population centers around the world. The number of people newly introduced to Scientology and starting on training or counseling per week exceeds 26 times any previous week in history.

