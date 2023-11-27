Zelensky, Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Discuss Ukrainian Peace Formula

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the strengthening of Ukrainian-Saudi relations.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

During their phone call, both parties also discussed recent events in the Middle East.

In late September, Saudi Arabia stated at the UN that it was ready to continue mediating efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine