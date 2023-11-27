Israel Receives List Of Hostages Could Be Released On November 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Israel has
received a new list of people in the Gaza Strip who Hamas can
release on November 28, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said,
Trend reports.
According to information, Israeli authorities are studying a
list containing the names of the hostages.
On the first day of the 4-day humanitarian ceasefire on November
24, Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages. According to the terms,
Israel returned three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage. On
November 25, 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinian hostages were
released.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
