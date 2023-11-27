Conference On Iraq's Five-Year Development Plan

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The Economic Relations Department of Iraq's Ministry of Trade participated in the first conference to formulate Iraq's five-year national development plan.

The event, held in Baghdad and attended by the Prime Minister, focused on collaborative efforts for the nation's developmental future under the theme "Working Together to Shape Iraq's Development."

Director General of the department, Riad Fakher al-Hashimi, emphasized the conference as a crucial opportunity to outline a new vision for Iraq's development. The objective is to establish a developmental strategy aligned with the government program at the institutional level.

Al-Hashimi highlighted discussions at the conference, including the role of the food basket in maintaining essential material stability. Additionally, there were deliberations on fostering economic relationships with various Arab, regional, and international countries based on mutual benefit and shared interests.

The conference was attended by ministers of finance and culture, the governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) , the governor of Karbala, and heads of specialized committees in the parliament. Numerous directors general from various state institutions were also present. The three-day conference aimed to set the groundwork for a comprehensive and effective national development plan.

(Source: Ministry of Trade)