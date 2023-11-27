Boycott Campaigns Grow Random, Jeopardizing Jobs Of Hundreds Of Jordanians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- Boycott campaigns, as observed recently, have shifted into randomness and unfair competition when appeals urged the abandonment of particular products, pledging to hire every worker who lost his job, and this is nothing more than propaganda that has not and will not be realized, according to a government source.The source explained that some people have been drawn into broadening the circle of accusation to include international and local brands and companies under the guise of supporting the occupation without providing any evidence, and that the goal may be to restrict or remove those brands from the market in order to increase profits for those who make these accusations."This disarray in the boycott will have a severe influence on workers who have become victims of randomness, far from accuracy and objectivity, and captives of speculation for solely business reasons, far from the viewpoint on the Israeli aggression on Gaza," the source cited experts as saying.He stated that the boycott's figures will have a detrimental impact on the labor market and the national economy, and threaten hundreds of Jordanians' jobs and threatens the treasury with a loss of tens of millions of dinars (tax revenues).According to experts, official authorities became engulfed in the boycott calls because they were unwilling to confront the boycotting public's position and could not remain silent about the harm done to hundreds of workers who face the inevitable fate of becoming unemployed if the boycott chaos did not end.The priority, according to the source, is to maintain the resilience and strength of the national economy, as well as to resist attempts to create a domestic financial crisis, as a strong Jordan with a thriving economy is the most capable of supporting its brothers in Palestine.The government, according to the source, is striving to mitigate the economic consequences of Israel's aggression, which has caused a complex political and economic crisis, since the tourism sector in the Kingdom, which is the backbone of economic growth, has been directly impacted due to the region's stereotyped image as a result of the ongoing war.According to the source, there needs to be voices of reason and moderation that strike a balance between upholding popular will and meeting national economic needs, because there would be terrible fallout when the Israeli aggression ends.