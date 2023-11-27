-->


Jordan Welcomes Gaza Humanitarian Truce Extension


11/27/2023 7:21:05 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the two-day extension of the humanitarian truce deal in the Gaza Strip.
The Ministry commended Qatar for its vigorous diplomatic efforts in collaboration with Egypt and the United States of America in order to reach this extension.
The Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, emphasized the significance of this extension, as an important step toward ending the war on the Gaza Strip and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinian brothers in all areas of the Strip in order to ensure their survival in their homes and prevent forced displacement.

