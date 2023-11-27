-->


ICRC Head Announce Number Of Hostages Released From Gaza Strip


11/27/2023 7:17:11 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Since November 24, at least 58 hostages have been released from the Gaza Strip, Director General of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini said, Trend reports.

Another 85 released Palestinian prisoners have arrived in the West Bank, he said.

Mardini said in this regard that "the opportunity to reunite hostages with their families and Palestinian prisoners with their families" is a glimmer of hope.

