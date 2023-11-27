Zelensky Meets With EIB Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer and Vice President of the EIB Teresa Czerwińska.

Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Thank you for your visit to Ukraine and for the decision to open the EIB Regional Office in Kyiv. First of all, this is an important signal to our people that you believe in Ukraine and the development of our country. It is also of great importance for Ukrainian business,” Zelensky noted.

He also thanked for the decision on the distribution of funds in 2022 regarding the priority needs of the Ukrainian state.

As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said with funding from the EIB, Ukraine will be able to complete work on 28 projects this year and start implementing 186 new projects to improve the quality of life of communities.