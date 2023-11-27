NATO To Reaffirm Unwavering Support For Ukraine At Meetings In Brussels - State Department

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Meetings of NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels, as well as a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council this week, which will be attended by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will reaffirm the Alliance's strong commitment to further support for Ukraine.

Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said this at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“It'll be the first foreign-ministerial-level meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

And in that session, they will have the opportunity to reaffirm the Alliance's steadfast commitment to Ukraine,”

O'Brien noted that meetings in this format are a platform for consultations between NATO members and Ukraine, so the next meeting at the level of foreign ministers is "a very significant step."

Ukraine's membership of NATO not possible before war is over -

“This is part of the process of finding (by Ukraine – ed.) its place in the Alliance, which we've always said is Ukraine's future,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Brussels to attend the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting. A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held on November 29.