Russian Troops Shell Four Communities In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, November 27, Russian invaders fired at Krasnopillia, Khotin, Nova Sloboda and Velyka Pysarivka communities in Sumy region. The enemy launched six mortar attacks.
“Throughout the day, Russians carried out six mortar attacks on the border territories and settlements of Sumy region. The communities of Krasnopillia (5 explosions), Khotin (22 explosions), Nova Sloboda (2 explosions), Velyka Pysarivka (16 explosions) came under shelling,” the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram .
According to data provided, a total of 45 explosions were recorded in the region. Read also:
As reported, Sumy region is affected by worsening weather conditions, up to 26 cm of snow fell on the roads.
