More Than 286,000 Ukrainian Children Study In Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 286,534 Ukrainian children studied in Polish preschool and school educational institutions, including lyceums, technical schools and vocational schools, as of late November 2023.

That's according to the Polish Science and Education Ministry's database of the educational information system, Ukrinform reports.

According to the database, almost 65% of the total number of Ukrainian children (183,461 children) are those who arrived in Poland after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

Most Ukrainian children study in secondary schools (over 144,000) and kindergartens (over 43,000). In addition, Ukrainian children and young people study in Poland in polytechnic (professional) schools (more than 49,000), technical schools (more than 24,000), lyceums (more than 15,000), and vocational technical schools of the first and second degree (more than 8,000).

Some 3-3.5 million Ukrainians in Poland could stay in Poland now, and almost half of whom arrived in the country after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, even more than 200,000 Ukrainian children currently living in Poland may be outside the Polish education system.

Photo: PAP/Roman Zawistowski