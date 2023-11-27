Consequences Of Enemy Shelling Shown In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The authorities showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson that took place in the evening on November 26.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted the video on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Yesterday evening, the Russian army attacked Kherson once again. Residential buildings, an administrative building, and a medical facility came under enemy fire," the statement said.

According to Prokudin, the Russians also shelled the house of an elderly Kherson resident. At the time, the 84-year-old woman was in the yard. She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a head wound. The victim received medical care on the spot.

The consequences of the attacks and eyewitness reports are in the video.

As reported, on November 26, the Russian army fired 56 times at the Kherson region. One person was injured.