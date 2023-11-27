Pakistan, UAE Vow To Strengthen Bilateral Strategic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and UAE on Monday reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen bilateral strategic cooperation and dialogue between the two countries.
According to the state owned Radio Pakistan, the resolution was made during a bilateral meeting of Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar
Haq Kakar and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.
The leaders underlined that Pakistan and the UAE have historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties which have stood the test of time.
The premier expressed profound gratitude for the UAE's firm support to Pakistan in economic and financial domain.
During the meeting, regional and global developments were also discussed with particular reference to the deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Palestine.
The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan's support to a just and durable solution of the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.
Kakar reiterated Pakistan's full support to the UAE's Presidency for COP 28, underlining its importance as an opportunity for meaningful progress towards effective and result-oriented global actions in key areas.
The two leaders witnessed the signing of MoUs between Pakistan and the UAE pertaining to investment cooperation in the sectors of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Waste Water Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Minerals, and Banking and Financial Services.
These MoUs will unlock multi-billion dollars of investment from the United Arab Emirates into Pakistan and will help realize various initiatives envisioned under the Special Investment Facilitation Council.
Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir was also present at the occasion. The meeting comes during the two-day visit of the Pakistani PM to UAE. (end)
