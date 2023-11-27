US Police Arrest Shooter Of Three Palestinian Students

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (KUNA) - The US police have arrested Jason J. Eaton, 48, who opened fire at three Palestinian college students in the US state of Vermont on Saturday.

In a press statement on Monday, the Police announced that it arrested Eaton near the scene of the shooting in Burlington, Vermont.

They added that Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder in the second degree.

The victims were identified by relatives as Hisham Awartani, a junior at Brown University, Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College in Pennsylvania and Tahseen Ahmed, a student at Connecticut's Trinity College.

All three remain hospitalized. Awartani was shot in the spine, Ahmed was shot in the chest and Abdalhamid was shot in the glute, according to court documents.

Earlier, Burlington Police said they are searching for a white man who is suspected of shooting the three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent on Saturday.

The police unveiled that the three students were in Burlington visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives for Thanksgiving.

They were on Prospect Street when an armed white man confronted them and, without speaking, allegedly discharged at least four rounds around 6:30 p.m.

Police said two of the victims are US citizens and one is a legal resident.

The shooting comes more than a month after the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian boy in the Chicago area.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), on Sunday called on state and federal law enforcement authorities in Vermont to investigate a possible bias motive for the shooting.

"Due to the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate and violence we have witnessed in recent weeks, local, state and national law enforcement authorities must investigate a possible bias motive for the shooting of these three young men," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. (end)

