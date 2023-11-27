Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Cabinet approved, in its weekly meeting, a draft decree to pardon some convicted nationals upon directives from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

CAIRO - The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), in cooperation with the Egyptian Red Crescent, launched a new humanitarian relief aid convoy to help ease the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt Ghanim Al-Ghanim announced that Kuwait has so far dispatched a total of 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

CAIRO - Kuwait demanded the need to end the Israeli aggression on Gaza, calling for the importance of opening boarders to bring humanitarian aids to the people.

ANKARA - Kuwaiti lawmaker Daoud Marafi disclosed that the Executive Council of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly has formed a committee headed by Kuwait to reform its charter, bylaw and financial regulations.

KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) announced new bonds and related tawarruq valued at KD 240 million (around USD 792 million).

BRUSSELS - EU High Representative Josep Borrell said that there would be no peace or security for Israel without a Palestinian state. (end) ibi

