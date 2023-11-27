Over 2,000 Afghan Migrants Return Home From Iran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation has reported the return of over 2,000 Afghan migrants to Afghanistan under the Taliban administration's supervision, following the ongoing trend of Afghan migrants returning from neighbouring countries.

On Monday, the ministry, in a statement on its social media X, reported that approximately 2,067 Afghan migrants had returned to the country today.

The ministry added that this number of migrants returned to Afghanistan both forcibly and voluntarily.

The head of the Islam Qala border authority stated that among the returnees, there are families as well as single individuals.

The ministry has clarified that some of these returnees were registered with the migration office to assist in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration.

This comes as there has been a significant increase in the expulsion of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran in recent times.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have recently declared their intention to expel over one million Afghan refugees by January 2024 despite the severe winter conditions in the country and the escalating humanitarian crisis.

Furthermore, aid agencies, including the United Nations, have expressed concerns about the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan. They warn of potential consequences such as the spread of diseases and the lack of adequate shelter, food, and job opportunities for these displaced individuals.

The situation highlights the urgent need for coordinated efforts to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and ensure their safety and well-being during these challenging times.

