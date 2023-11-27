Taiwan Commitment To Combating Climate Crisis

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – A short film showcasing Taiwan's commitment to combating climate change was released on November 23 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, (MOFA).



Titled“ Green Action Taiwan !”, the two-minute short contains segments that showcase different approaches to sustainability, opening with an architect's monologue on green construction. The next segment focuses on shared electric vehicles and Taiwan's status as a key player in the industry's global supply chain.



The short goes on to demonstrate how Taiwan is a carbon-cutting, veggie lover's paradise, and further elaborates on its energy transformation efforts and the country's 36 percent increase in renewable energy production in 2022. The final segment shows one way Taiwan assists allies in building climate change early warning systems.



According to the MOFA, the slogan“Climate Action with Taiwan” and its associated logo were released as part of this year's campaign for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties, or COP28, taking place November 30 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The campaign conveys that Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community and is committed to reaching net-zero emissions, the MOFA said, adding that the country will continue to work with partners to ensure the world's average temperature does not exceed that of preindustrial times by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Available on the MOFA's official Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) pages, as well as on the ministry's affiliated Trending Taiwan YouTube and social media platforms. It can be viewed with subtitles in Chinese, English, Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.



The MOFA said on its official X account,“Watch #Taiwan's commitment to #ClimateAction – from making daily green choices & initiating nationwide energy transformation to promoting eco-friendly architecture & boosting allies' climate resilience. It's time for us to attend @UNFCCC @COP28_UAE!”