Two Top Dealmakers Join Financial Services M&A Advisory Continuum Amidst Growth Surge

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hot on the heels of three landmark insurance and wealth management deals, Continuum Advisory Partners (“Continuum”) hires two new Senior Managing Directors. The independent corporate advisory firm has signed up financial services bankers Duncan Buck from Fenchurch Advisory Partners, and Andrew Gould from Deloitte, which will take the firm's headcount to 35 staff since opening its doors earlier this year.

Duncan Buck

Duncan Buck is set to start as Senior Managing Director in early 2024. A leading financial services banker with over 25 years' M&A experience, he will focus primarily on advising clients in the insurance sector.

Duncan has been at Fenchurch since 2012, where he was a Senior Managing Director and Vice Chairman. Prior to Fenchurch, he was a founder of Lexicon Partners, which he helped build from 2000 to 2011 when the business was sold to Evercore.

Andrew Gould

Andrew Gould will join Continuum as a Senior Managing Director in H1 2024. An experienced financial services banker with 20 years' experience advising on M&A and fund-raising, his expertise includes advising (re)insurers, MGAs, brokers, technology and service providers to the personal, commercial and specialty lines insurance markets.

Andrew joins from Deloitte, where he was a Partner based in their London office,

Duncan and Andrew have advised on over 150 M&A transactions for a broad range of clients including large corporates, entrepreneurs, private equity and other institutional investors based in the UK and internationally.





So far this year Continuum has advised on a number of significant insurance and wealth transactions, including:



Exclusive financial advisor to Markerstudy Group Holdings on its merger with Atlanta Group, Ardonagh's personal lines broking business, to create a major new player in the UK insurance market;

Exclusive financial advisor to Correlation on the sale of Animal Friends Insurance to Pinnacle Pet Group, a leading pet insurance intermediary in the UK; and Lead financial advisor to Titan Wealth Holdings, the UK based wealth consolidator, on its investment from Parthenon Capital, the Boston based private equity firm.

Garth Hackshall, one of Continuum's founding partners and CEO, said:“We see tremendous opportunity to grow and continue hiring top talent. Our successes, including our ability to attract the sector's best advisors, show that the market is ready for something different: an independent advisory firm focused solely on the best client outcomes delivered with trust, independent thought and integrity. Duncan and Andrew fit our ethos of winning the right way, and we're excited to work with them.”