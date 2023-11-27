Brazil 'Expects A Lot' From Russia's BRICS Presidency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Brazil has high expectations for Russia's BRICS presidency in
2024, the country's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said in a
message, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"I also reaffirm Brazil's commitment to work in concert with
Russia to strengthen our dialogue within the framework of
multilateral forums. In particular, on the platform of the UN, the
G20 and BRICS. We expect a lot from the Russian chairmanship of the
BRICS group in 2024, which will open a new chapter in its history
after our new partners join the organization," Vieira said in the
message read out by Brazilian Ambassador to Russia Rodrigo de Lima
Baena Soares.
The message was read out at the ceremony to unveil an exhibition
marking the 195th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the
two countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in
attendance.
The new configuration will further enhance the diversification
of BRICS, the top diplomat emphasized. "In the face of the major
changes underway around the world, BRICS' credibility as an
advocate for building a more sustainable world order, free from
hegemony, in which developing countries will be able to benefit
from progress, will grow," he added.
In addition, the top Brazilian diplomat expressed hope that
Russia would support Brazil in its upcoming chairmanship of the
G20. "Brazil's main tasks as the chair of the G20 will be to fight
hunger, poverty, inequality, to ensure sustainable development and
reform the institutions of global governance," Vieira pointed
out.
