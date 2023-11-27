PM Says $2.47Mln To Be Spent On“Many” Infrastructure Projects In 2024 In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday said GEL6.7 million ($2) would be spent on infrastructure projects across the country next year, in comments on the final version of the state budget for next year at the weekly Government meeting, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Garibashvili said“very important” projects were planned for next year and“active, effective work” and“timely decisions” were needed for their implementation.

He also said the Parliament and the Government had been working on the final version of the 2024 budget over the last three months, adding“we have gone through all the issues and initiatives that we will implement in 2024 one by one with ministers”.

Garibashvili added next year's budget was being“conservatively planned” based on five percent growth, and added it would stand at GEL28.760 billion ($10).