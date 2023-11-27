PM Says $2.47Mln To Be Spent On“Many” Infrastructure Projects In 2024 In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday said
GEL6.7 million ($2) would be spent on infrastructure projects
across the country next year, in comments on the final version of
the state budget for next year at the weekly Government meeting, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Garibashvili said“very important” projects were planned for
next year and“active, effective work” and“timely decisions” were
needed for their implementation.
He also said the Parliament and the Government had been working
on the final version of the 2024 budget over the last three months,
adding“we have gone through all the issues and initiatives that we
will implement in 2024 one by one with ministers”.
Garibashvili added next year's budget was being“conservatively
planned” based on five percent growth, and added it would stand at
GEL28.760 billion ($10).
