Heavy Snowfall Leads To Traffic Restrictions Across Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Roads Department of Georgia on Monday imposed traffic
restrictions on several sections in the west and north of the
country due to heavy snowfall, Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
Traffic has been prohibited for trailers and semi-trailers on
the kilometre 39-52 section of the Nakerala Pass of the
Kutaisi-Tkibuli-Ambrolauri highway in the west of the country.
Trailers and semi-trailers are also not allowed on the
Sachkhere-Uzunta-Skhmeri-Zudali road in the west, while access is
open to other types of vehicles.
The Department on Sunday said traffic on the Gudauri-Kobi
section of the international Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi road,
connecting Georgia and Russia through the Caucasus mountains, was
restricted for trailers and semi-trailers due to snow and low
temperature.
The National Environment Agency said traffic on the section
would be allowed only through avalanche tunnels under“direct
supervision and coordination” of police.
A message was sent on Sunday via Georgia's Emergency Service 112
to residents of the country, warning about a "sharp deterioration"
in the weather and heavy precipitation for November 27-28.
