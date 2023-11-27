World's Leading Investors Commit $38B In New UK Projects, Says Premier

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK's prime minister announced Monday that leading investors
around the world committed £30 billion (nearly $38 billion) of new
investments in project funding and capital to boost employment in
innovative sectors, Azernews reports, citing
Anadolu Agency.
These sectors include technology, life sciences, renewables,
housing, and infrastructure, said Rishi Sunak in his remarks as
global investors gathered at the Global Investment Summit in
London, with more than 200 top CEOs joining the event.
"Attracting global investment is at the heart of my plan for
growing the economy. With new funding pouring into key industries
like clean energy, life sciences and advanced technology, inward
investment is creating high-quality new jobs and driving growth
right across the country," Sunak said in his statement, adding:
"Global CEOs are right to back Britain. We are making this the
best place in the world to invest and do business."
"From giving businesses the biggest tax cut in recent history
last week, to our culture of innovation and thriving universities
producing some of the finest minds in the world, ours is truly a
nation of opportunity," he said.
Australia's largest pension fund, Aware Super, led by CEO Deanne
Stewart, is expected to open its first overseas office in London to
make infrastructure, real estate, and private equity investments
exceeding £5 billion.
The summit is expected to inject billions into the UK's rapidly
growing technology sector.
According to the UK government, the country is already drawing
the highest levels of investment in Europe and achieved a global
valuation of $1 trillion last year, securing the third position
worldwide.
Microsoft has committed £2.5 billion to develop essential
artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure at an AI safety summit
this month
This initiative involves the establishment of additional
next-generation AI data centers and the deployment of thousands of
graphic processing units across the UK.
Such investments aim to reinforce the UK's status as a leading
country in AI, with companies in the sector generating over £10
billion in revenue last year.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107492461
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.