Kyrgyzstan Opens Winter Tourist Season

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Governor of Issyk-Kul region Emilbek Abdykadyrov took part in
the official opening of the winter tourist season at the Karakol
ski resort on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing
Kabar News Agency.
According to the regional administration, the event brought
together guests from different countries, including both
neighboring countries and distant regions, as well as devoted
winter recreation lovers.
Abdykadyrov noted the potential of ski holidays to attract the
attention of the world tourism community.
The opening of the winter season at the Karakol ski resort
promises unique opportunities for tourists and outdoor enthusiasts,
offering them not only magnificent mountain slopes, but also the
opportunity to immerse themselves in the natural beauty and variety
of opportunities for active recreation in Kyrgyzstan, the report
said.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107492460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.