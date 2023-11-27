Roadmap For Creation Of Gas Hub In Turkiye Can Be Approved By End Of Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The roadmap for creating the gas hub in Turkiye can be approved
before the end of this year based on the results of the Turkish
delegation's trip to Russia, source in Turkish energy circles told, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"Judging by the results of the negotiations in Ankara, work on
the roadmap for the hub creation project is proceeding as planned.
Its approval can be expected before the end of this year following
a meeting with the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and
the Botas company in St. Petersburg," he said.
He was commenting on the results of the intergovernmental
commission on trade and economic cooperation held in Ankara at the
end of last week.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the
negotiations that the road map is being agreed upon, and a Turkish
delegation may arrive in St. Petersburg in the near future to get
acquainted with Gazprom's developments in this area.
About gas hub
In October 2022, Putin proposed creating the largest gas hub in
Europe in Turkiye and redirecting the volume of gas, the transit of
which is no longer possible through the Nord Stream, to this
hub.
The Turkish side noted that almost everything is ready in terms
of infrastructure for the implementation of the hub project, but it
is necessary to amend the legislation. The first legislative
decisions were made in early April and concerned the activities of
the Turkish oil and gas company Botas and a number of other
suppliers. Speaking on September 4 in Sochi following negotiations
with Erdogan, Putin said that Gazprom had handed over to the
Turkish state-owned company Botas a draft roadmap for the creation
of a gas hub in Trakya. He noted that the establishment of a joint
working group is on the agenda.
