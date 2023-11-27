Uzbekistan To Produce Green Hydrogen

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Shavkat Mirziyoyev started the process of establishing 3,000
Uzkimyosanoat JSC, in cooperation with ACWA Power Company of
Saudi Arabia, started to implement a green hydrogen production
project in the city of Chirchik on a pilot basis. On November 27,
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev started the process of establishing
production facilities under the project.
In the first stage, it is planned to install wind turbines with
a capacity of 52 MW in the Bukhara region to produce 3 thousand
tons of hydrogen per year and process it into mineral fertilizers,
as well as cover the consumption of electrolyzers.
As a result of the project's full implementation, wind turbines
with a capacity of 2.4 GW will be installed in the republic, and
500,000 tons of green ammonia will be produced from green hydrogen
per year.
Reportedly, mineral fertilizers produced on the basis of green
energy (green hydrogen) can be sold 15-20% more expensive all over
the world. It is expected that the use of green (environmentally
safe) energy in Uzbekistan will increase the price of local
products on the world market and increase the number of buyers.
The project uses the technologies of the Chinese company
LONGi.
Once the project is operational, the use of natural gas in
fertilizer production will be reduced and approximately 33 million
cubic meters of natural gas will be saved annually.
