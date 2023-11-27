-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China's Industrial Profits Up In October


11/27/2023 3:11:44 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's major industrial firms saw their combined profits increase for a third straight month in October, official data showed Monday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

The profits of major industrial firms with annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.81 million U.S. dollars) went up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The raw material production sector emerged as the most important growth driver with a robust 22 profit surge as the recovering downstream demand led to an overall price upswing.

As the consumer market continued to warm up due to favorable government policies, the profits of consumer goods manufacturers posted a stable increase of 2.2 percent from a year earlier, up for three consecutive months.

Other industries including equipment manufacturing and power, natural gas and water supply also registered profit growth last month.

In the first ten months of the year, the profits of major industrial firms reported a 7.8-percent decline, narrowing by 1.2 percentage points from the January-September period. More than 70 percent of China's 41 industrial categories monitored by the bureau reported an improved performance in profits.

MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107492457

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search