China's Industrial Profits Up In October

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China's major industrial firms saw their combined profits
increase for a third straight month in October, official data
showed Monday, Azernews reports, citing
Xinhua.
The profits of major industrial firms with annual main business
revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.81 million U.S.
dollars) went up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the
National Bureau of Statistics.
The raw material production sector emerged as the most important
growth driver with a robust 22 profit surge as the
recovering downstream demand led to an overall price upswing.
As the consumer market continued to warm up due to favorable
government policies, the profits of consumer goods manufacturers
posted a stable increase of 2.2 percent from a year earlier, up for
three consecutive months.
Other industries including equipment manufacturing and power,
natural gas and water supply also registered profit growth last
month.
In the first ten months of the year, the profits of major
industrial firms reported a 7.8-percent decline, narrowing by 1.2
percentage points from the January-September period. More than 70
percent of China's 41 industrial categories monitored by the bureau
reported an improved performance in profits.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107492457
