OIC Model - 2023 Program In Pakistan Discusses Global Climate Change Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The“Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Model Simulation"
conference was held for three days at the Institute of Regional
Studies in Islamabad, Pakistan, organized by the Eurasian Regional
Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) and the
National ModelOIC Pakistan in partnership with the Islamic
Organization for Food Security (IOFS), Azernews reports.
After reciting a verse from the Holy Quran at the event's
opening ceremony, Rutaba Tariq, Project Country Coordinator of
ICYF, declared the event open and gave detailed information about
the program's objectives and the OIC Model events held in this
country so far, Acting Director General of the
Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF, Aygul Gabdrakhmanova, Board
Member of ICYF-ERC, and Astrid NadyaRizgita, Chairman of the OIC
Youth Indonesia, welcomed the participants and wished the event a
success. Ambassador Bilal Akram Shah, Director of the OIC Division
of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, and Ambassador
NadimNiyaz, President of the Institute of Regional Studies, who
acted as keynote speakers, talked about climate change, which is
currently a global problem and the role that young people can play
in this process as well as the problems faced by OIC countries in
the post-Covid era.
V. Gurbanov noted:“According to the final decision of the
5th conference of OIC Labor Ministers held in Baku, the
OIC Labor Center was established. The hosting of ICYF-ERC and the
recent inauguration of the Labour Centre of OIC in Baku reaffirm
the Azerbaijani government's profound commitment to fostering
strong relations and collaboration with the OIC and its member
states." V. Gurbanov also brought to the attention of the
participants that the member organizations of the ICYF strongly
condemn Israel's military aggression against the Palestinian
people.
About 50 Pakistani young leaders from various universities and
cities of Pakistan, as well as a special delegation of Indonesian
youth, participated in the“Model OIC" conference, which simulated
OIC meetings, and the main topic discussed was“Charting a Greener
Future: OIC's Role in Combating Climate Change and Protecting the
Environment". Emphasizing that climate change is a priority issue
in the OIC countries, the participants expressed the importance of
young people's more active participation in this process in the
future. Regarding this topic, V. Gurbanov stated that the
production of green energy in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan is a priority, and noted that the OIC countries are also
participating in the process of reconstruction and ecological
restoration in these territories together with Azerbaijan.
On the first day of the program, academic sessions and training
were held on the topics“In the Trenches of Diplomacy: Real
Approaches for Real Results” by Amb. Nadeem Riyaz, President of the
Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad, and“Impact of
Political Conflicts on the Environment: A Case Study of
Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh” by Amb.
Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of the Kashmir Institute of
International Relations, and Zaman Bajwa, Executive Director of the
Youth for Kashmir Forum.
On the second day of the program the academic session titled
“Youth Entrepreneurship and Agri-tech Innovation for Sustainable
Food System in the OIC Member States” was delivered by Prof Dr.
Zulfiqar Ali, Director of Programs and Projects at Islamic
Organization for Food Security, Astana.
The "OIC Model" program was implemented in Azerbaijan for the
first time in 2011 at the initiative of the Eurasian Regional
Center of ICYF. Since then, this program has been successfully
implemented annually in more than 40 OIC member countries, both at
the national and international levels, based on the experience of
Azerbaijan. The main goal of the program is to contribute to the
leadership abilities of young people operating in the OIC
countries, and to communication and representation skills in the
international arena.
It should be noted that during 2023, the OIC Model program was
held at the national level in Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Tatarstan
(Russian Federation), Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan with the support
of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF.
