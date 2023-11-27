How META's Expansion Damage Business Quality And State Budget?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
For the first time in the world, the internet was introduced to
people in 1969 and it was known as ARPANET. Until 1989, it was used
exclusively in the military sector, and since 1989, it has been
universally used by people.
Social Network: another leading segment of the internet
The first social network was created and known to us in 1995,
considering how we use it. As a portal (classmates) - launched
to connect school, college, and university graduates.
Developments in Internet technology over the past 15 years have
led to the concept of social media and accelerated the transition
from traditional media to social media types. This change has led
to many changes in both social, cultural, and economic fields. The
rapid spread of social media use around the world is causing many
changes in the cultural context, especially in the new generation.
The use of the Internet and social media leads to the physical
destruction of many subjects from a sociological point of view.
Among them, conversation, discussion, and exchange of ideas can be
shown, and in the modern era, such means of communication have
declined significantly.
The beginning of the development period of Social Media
coincides with the period in 2004. Currently, the main part of the
social media platform is known as META (association of companies)
and continues to operate as a world-famous holding company. Meta is
an American multinational holding company based in California that
owns the technology conglomerate. Facebook, Instagram, etc.
continue to operate as an association of companies. It is
considered one of the most expensive companies in the world, and at
the same time, it is considered one of the "big five" companies in
the US information technology field.
The development of social networks included in META (TikTok,
Instagram, and Facebook) in the world has negative and positive
sides. Unfortunately, especially for the new generation, the
development of social networks shows more negative aspects than
positive ones.
Influence of social media on people in
Azerbaijan
The development of social media in Azerbaijan has several
negative effects on people. The main effect is socialization. If we
look at the generations of the 1980s and 1990s, we will see that
people born in the 80s and 90s are prone to exchange ideas and
discuss more comfortably. The reason for this can be attributed to
the non-existence of the social network and social life without the
Internet in those years. If we look at today's young and
middle-aged generation, we will see that people cannot imagine
their lives without social networks. The reason is that social
networks have become dominant in people's lives. If we look at
TikTok, which is currently the most used social network in
Azerbaijan, we will see that the mentioned social network leads to
the degradation of young people. The new generation who avoid
reading books, magazines, and other publications in their free time
spend more of their time on social networks. This also slows down
the development of the young generation and creates a foundation
for the creation of an illiterate generation in the future.
Research in some scientific laboratories in the United States also
shows that a special clavicle has formed in the cervical spine of
generations after 2000. Science proves that this bone is a genetic
condition formed as a result of looking at the phone with the head
down for a long time. So the new generations are starting to differ
genetically.
The impact of social media on the economy in
Azerbaijan.
The development of social media also has many negative effects
on the economy. Although some call it a conspiracy, today's
realities have already begun to confirm its negativity. The main
impact is the decrease in the demand for the labor force. For
example, before the development of social networks was not fully
formed, any company used more manpower for advertising, but now the
development of social networks has reduced that requirement to
almost 0. This leads to an increase in unemployment. The second
negative factor is the establishment of the Business area or their
concentration on a social network platform. For example, in the
past, companies that wanted to start a business and diversify had
to officially set up and run their business with permission and
registration from government agencies. This had a positive effect
on the state budget and the state economy. Now, the fact that most
of the small companies are busy with sales through social networks
has a negative impact on the economy. As a negative effect, we can
point out the cycle of State tax evasion and low-quality products
and services.
The social network stands out for its serious effects in the
field of media as well. For example, in the early 2000s, there were
at least 30 reporters working in newsrooms, but today social
networks meeting the demand for information have reduced the demand
for human resources. Sometimes editorial offices consider it
unnecessary to send reporters to events and to the scene. As for
the quality of the news, there is no serious control mechanism.
Unfiltered information enters our home like an uninvited guest
through social networks every day and even every minute. As
technology is developing rapidly, our life is also changing, and
the things we used to do in a traditional way are falling out one
by one. Most importantly, interest in books and newspapers is
almost non-existent today.
