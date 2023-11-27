22 Thousand Houses Remain Without Electricity In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 4:30 p.m., power supply has been restored to 26,317 consumers in the Kyiv region. 22 thousand homes remain without electricity.

This was reported by DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"During the day, power engineers restored 35 lines, 709 transformer substations, and returned electricity to 26,317 homes," the statement said.

160 settlements left without electricity due to bad weather

It is noted that as of 4:30 p.m., 29 more overhead lines and 711 transformer substations remain under repair. There are still 22 thousand homes without electricity.

As reported, due to heavy snowfall at night from November 26 to 27 and winds of up to 25 m/s, 44 overhead lines and 1,033 transformer substations were de-energized in the Kyiv region as of 9:00 am.