Slovenia Allocates €200 Thousand To Rebuild Izyum Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovenia will contribute to the restoration of the Izyum hospital in the Kharkiv region, the country will transfer 200 thousand euros through the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.

"We are currently in the process of transferring 200 thousand euros from the Olena Zelenska Foundation to rebuild the Central City Hospital of Our Lady of Pischansk in Izyum. In general, we are determined to deepen our cooperation in the restoration of the Kharkiv region," said Mateja Prevolšek, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to Ukraine, at a meeting with Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that representatives of the Slovenian Center for International Cooperation and Development and the Ministry of Defense of Slovenia were also present. They discussed the security situation in the region, the needs of the Kharkiv region, in particular, the restoration of the social infrastructure of the city of Izyum.

As reported, the Olena Zelenska Foundation has allocated 600 thousand euros to restore the operating room of the Izyum hospital.

On December 13, 2022, in Paris, Zelenska called for donations to help rebuild the hospital. Fundraising began in November 2022 during the presentation of the Olena Zelenska Foundation in London.

As a result of the occupiers' actions, four operating rooms and an intensive care unit were destroyed, everything was cut up by shrapnel, and a tomograph was smashed. The Russian invaders also took out equipment, beds from the covid ward, oxygen concentrators, even removed taps, linoleum, sockets and ripped out the power supply.

According to preliminary estimates by the Kharkiv Regional Medical Association, EUR 30 million is needed for the reconstruction and purchase of equipment. The project envisages not only eliminating the consequences of shelling, completing work in the building, which has long been a long-term construction project, but also a comprehensive reconstruction in compliance with all modern building standards and the wishes of the medical staff.