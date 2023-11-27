₴60 Million To Be Allocated To Rebuild Chernihiv Schools As Part Of DECIDE Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation will provide Chernihiv with UAH 60 million to rebuild schools as part of the DECIDE initiative - 'School Budget for Children's Dreams'.

This was reported by the Chernihiv City Council, Ukrinform reported.

"Within the framework of cooperation with DECIDE, up to UAH 60 million will be allocated for education projects in total. UAH 40 million for the restoration of school No. 13. 20 million of which have already been physically transferred to start work," said Acting Mayor Oleksandr Lomako.

According to him, the reconstruction of the institution will close the issue of access to education for children from the Podusivka neighborhood, where the invaders destroyed two schools.

Also, about UAH 16 million has been allocated for the construction of shelters and the creation of educational hubs in schools No. 13, 19, 22, 32, 34.

According to Lomak, more than a million hryvnias have been allocated to implement the projects that won the 'School Public Budget for Children's Dreams' initiative. School No. 35 will have a school café with a lounge area, and school No. 32 is already in the process of arranging the yard.

As reported by Ukrinform, last week the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation with representatives of the French NGO ACTED, which provides for the repair of 10 schools in Chernihiv for a total of about 2 million euros.