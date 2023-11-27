Woman Injured In Nikopol Region As Result Of Shelling, Church And Lyceum Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipro region with heavy artillery, as a result of which a woman was injured, and houses, a church, and a lyceum were damaged.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reported.



"The enemy was firing on Nikopol district all day. In total, they shelled the area with heavy artillery six times. They hit Nikopol itself and the Marhanets community. A 51-year-old woman was injured in the city. She will be treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote.

Enemy attackswith drones, heavy artillery

According to him, an administrative building, a lyceum, a church, a sports club, seven apartment buildings and 14 private houses were damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed and 12 were damaged. The shelling also damaged cars, a power line and a gas pipeline.

As reported, Russian troops attacked nine regions of Ukraine over the past day.