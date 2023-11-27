Forced Evacuation Of Children Completed In Kupyansk District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The forced evacuation of families with children from the most dangerous settlements of Kupyansk district has been completed.

This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.



"Law enforcement officers together with volunteers have completed the evacuation of children from the Kupyansk district. 31 children were evacuated from the territory of the Kindrashivka community, 182 children from the Kupyansk community (left bank), and 83 children from the Kurylivka community. All evacuees were taken to safe places," the statement said.

The whereabouts of two girls born in 2012 and 2018 are currently being established. According to preliminary information from law enforcement, they and their mother left the area.

The compulsory evacuation of families with children in Kupyansk district was carried out from November 3 to 26. It involved 30 employees of the district police department of the Kharkiv regional police, crews of the White Angels special police regiment, members of the Rapid Action Corps, volunteers, and local authorities.

As reported, the zone of forced evacuation of families with children may be expanded in the Kharkiv region, with Kupyansk and other settlements in the district being considered.