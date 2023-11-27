Azerbaijan Updates Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the
past week has been announced, Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said
a total of 17 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered,
14 people recovered, and five people died over the week.
In general, 834,152 cases of coronavirus infection have been
identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,743 people have been
treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is
37.
To date, 10,372 people have died from coronavirus.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107492438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.