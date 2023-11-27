-->


Azerbaijan Updates Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections


11/27/2023 3:10:43 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan over the past week has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 17 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 14 people recovered, and five people died over the week.

In general, 834,152 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Azerbaijan so far, of which 823,743 people have been treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 37.

To date, 10,372 people have died from coronavirus.

