US Demanded Türkiye Stop Supporting Azerbaijan In Karabakh Issue - Turkish Ruling Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The United States demanded that Türkiye stop supporting Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue, Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) spokesman Omar Celik said, Trend reports.

"Whoever blackmails Türkiye in security matters does not matter to us. Türkiye will not succumb to blackmail. Every time they come up with excuses about the F-16, F-35 fighters. The United States demanded that Türkiye stop supporting Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issue. When Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh, they blackmailed Türkiye, making it clear that supporting Azerbaijan would be an obstacle to sending the mentioned warplanes," Celik said.