US Demanded Türkiye Stop Supporting Azerbaijan In Karabakh Issue - Turkish Ruling Party

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The United
States demanded that Türkiye stop supporting Azerbaijan in the
Karabakh issue, Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP)
spokesman Omar Celik said, Trend reports.
"Whoever blackmails Türkiye in security matters does not matter
to us. Türkiye will not succumb to blackmail. Every time they come
up with excuses about the F-16, F-35 fighters. The United States
demanded that Türkiye stop supporting Azerbaijan in the Karabakh
issue. When Azerbaijan liberated Karabakh, they blackmailed
Türkiye, making it clear that supporting Azerbaijan would be an
obstacle to sending the mentioned warplanes," Celik said.
MENAFN27112023000187011040ID1107492437
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.