US Sees Real Opportunity For Azerbaijan, Armenia To Make Peace - State Dept

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The US sees a
real opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to make peace, James
O'Brien, the US Assistant Secretary of State for European and
Eurasian Affairs, told journalists, Trend reports.
“I think here, as I've said publicly, we see a real opportunity
for Azerbaijan and Armenia to make peace. We're encouraged that the
two sides are speaking with one another directly and with
mediators. And with that, we see a real opportunity for the entire
region to benefit,” he said.
O'Brien noted that, if trade from Central Asia is able to flow
through Azerbaijan and Armenia into Türkiye, then it would be a
substantial boost for all the countries on that trade route.
“And we'd welcome the opportunity to be part of that,” the
official added.
